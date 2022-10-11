FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Virgin Orbit 747 made a pit stop at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to fuel up after taking off from the Mojave Desert en route to the United Kingdom.

The aircraft is a mobile launch pad, and the company can send rockets and small satellites into space from it.

The plane, called Cosmic Girl, also serves as a mobile mission control room.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.