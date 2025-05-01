CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Body camera video from the Coral Springs Police Department shows officers going above and beyond to help a stranded driver down on his luck after his car ran out of gas.

The officers were initially responding to a call of a broken down vehicle at the intersection of Royal Palm Boulevard and University Drive, April 21.

“Called roadside assistance. I’m waiting to get a tow,” the man could be heard telling officers when they arrived.

After asking him some questions, the officers learned that the man was living out of his car.

“Living out of your car? How long?” the officers asked the man.

“It’s been a year now,” he told them.

With no gas, the man was stuck on the side of the road until a tow truck could arrive. The officers, however, saw the man was in need of help and decided they weren’t going to leave him stranded any longer.

“I’m going to run over there, see if they can give me a red gas thing, and I’ll throw a little bit of gas in there for you,” one of the officers said.

The officer went to a nearby gas station, using his own money to fill up a tank to bring back to the driver.

“Let’s hope this is enough,” the officer said as he filled up the driver’s van.

The driver thanked the officers for their assistance.

“Appreciate you,” he could be heard telling them.

The officer saw the man was in a tough situation, and told him he’s got nowhere to go but up from here.

“Yeah, man, of course. Hey, everyone needs help every now and then, right?” one officer told him

“The best part from here, it’s only going up,” the other officer said.

“That’s what my best friend was telling me,” he replied in the video.

“Yeah, you hit rock bottom, you can’t go further down,” the first officer said.

The video has garnered thousands of views with nearly 2,000 likes and several comments from people who said they were proud of the officers for showing kindness and compassion toward the driver.

