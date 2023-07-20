POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A seemingly routine night at the movies took a harrowing turn when a dispute over seating escalated into a violent attack, leaving a 63-year-old man injured.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit detectives released surveillance footage of the incident, seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the aggressor responsible for the callous assault.

According to BSO, the incident occurred on Monday, July 10, shortly before 10 p.m., at the AMC Pompano Beach 18 movie theater located at 2315 N. Federal Highway.

The victim, an adult male, had purchased VIP tickets with advance seating for the screening.

Upon entering the theater, the victim, accompanied by his wife, was shocked to find an unknown adult male and adult female sitting in their reserved seats. Authorities said the victim politely requested that the couple get up from their seats.

However, the situation quickly turned when the unknown subject responded by standing up and aggressively confronting the victim, coming dangerously close to his face, and prompting the victim to step back, inadvertently ending up on the stairs in the aisle.

The tension escalated further, and the confrontation turned physical.

Surveillance footage captured the moment the aggressor violently attacked the victim, causing him to lose his balance and tumble down the steps.

The suspect continued his assault, repeatedly punching the defenseless victim in the face. Witnesses at the scene rushed to the victim’s aid and intervened, pulling the attacker away.

Following the altercation, the suspect and the female left the theater.

The injured victim was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. He sustained several injuries to his head and face due to the vicious attack.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

