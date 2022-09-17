MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Saturday marks one year since the disappearance of a young girl from Miramar.

The father of Victoria Gonzalez held a vigil at River Run Park in hopes that it will be an opportunity to get additional publicity on his daughters case.

Gonzalez was only 13-years-old when she disappeared.

Many were present at the vigil, including Miramar detectives.

If you have any information on Victoria’s whereabouts, call Miramar Police at 954-764-4357 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

