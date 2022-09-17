MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Saturday marked one year since the disappearance of a young girl from Miramar.

The father of Victoria Gonzalez, Enrique Gonzalez, held a vigil at River Run Park in hopes that it will be an opportunity to get additional publicity on his daughter’s case.

Gonzalez was only 13 years old when she disappeared.

“Right now there hasn’t been any leads, so we’re still upping the message, you know, help find Victoria,” said her father.

Which is why family members and the community have united and said they won’t stop until she has been found.

Many were present at the vigil, including Miramar Police detectives.

“It’s difficult, you don’t know where your daughter is at,” said Gonzalez’s father. “You haven’t heard from her in, now a year, so we try to stay busy and keeping going, keep pushing.”

Victoria hasn’t been seen since last Sept. 17, 2021.

Security camera footage from New Renaissance Middle School shows Victoria leaving the school on foot. The eighth grader hasn’t been seen since.

Since her disappearance, her father and family, the community and police have been searching for leads about her whereabouts.

“Victoria is about 14 right now, but at that age it is, you know, a big target for predators to go after, so we’re just asking for any help,” said Miramar Police Sgt. Oscar Mendoza.

Family members have created multiple social media platforms named “HelpfindVictoria,” hoping the powers of social media will yield relying and helpful information.

“Thank God for people praying, people supporting us, but it’s very difficult not hearing her voice, not knowing where she is at, very difficult,” said Gonzalez’s father.

As they await new information, Victoria’s mom, Sofia Delaroz, has a message for Victoria.

“We miss you and love you. Baby, we are waiting for you, and we will never give up hope looking for you. Stay safe,” she said.

If you have any information on the teen’s whereabouts, call Miramar Police at 954-764-4357 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

