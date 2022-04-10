FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Honor Flight South Florida honored war heroes with one more mission: a trip to the nation’s capital.

Veterans who served in the Vietnam War and Korean conflict boarded a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, early Saturday morning.

The travelers spent the day in Washington, D.C., touring the monuments built representing them.

Hours later, 7News cameras captured the veterans moments after they touched down at FLL. They exited the aircraft to cheers and support from family, friends and the community.

“Today means something so special. I can’t believe it I couldn’t believe the reception that we got coming out of the line,” said one of the veterans, “and then, of course, going to Washington, D.C., and seeing the Capitol and everything that this country stands for, it’s just phenomenal. I had such a great day.”

For these veterans, it will be very hard to forget this day.

