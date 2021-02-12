Video shows would-be burglar trying to break into Weston apartment

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was captured on surveillance video attempting to break into a home in Weston.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the security video captured the would-be burglar, seen carrying a backpack and wearing one glove, as he tried opening the front door of the residence, located at the Racquet Club Apartments, Thursday morning.

The door was locked, so the subject walked away empty-handed.

If you know who that man is, call BSO Detective Natalie Hernandez at 954-626-4008 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

