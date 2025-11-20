LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who, they said, beat up a 70-year-old passenger on a Broward County Transit bus in Lauderdale Lakes, leaving the battered and bruised.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit detectives are releasing video of the attack that happened on Oct. 21 in hopes of identifying the woman who pestered the elderly woman, who took a seat in the Americans with Disabilities section of the bus, before punching her repeatedly.

“This video from a Broward County Transit bus shows a despicable act,” said BSO spokesperson Carey Codd.

According to detectives, the attacker was standing in front of the victim and bumped into her several times due to the movement of the bus.

The elderly victim asked the attacker for some space, and that is when a verbal argument ensued.

As the argument escalated, detectives said, the attacker intentionally and forcefully pushed her body into the victim several times.

The attacker then grabbed a grocery bag and struck the victim in the face with it. The victim used her cane to defend herself, and the attacker punched her multiple times in the head.

“When the elderly woman defends herself, the woman who was standing turns and punches her several times in the face,” said Codd.

Bystanders on the bus came to the victim’s defense and separated her from the attacker.

The bus driver, who saw the incident, stopped the bus along the 4100 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes, where the attacker and another woman with her fled.

“Detectives are hoping that people can take a good look at this video, take a look at the face of that woman who attacked this victim, and if they know who she is, contact Crime Stoppers,” said Codd.

The victim suffered bruising on her forehead but declined to be transported to the hospital.

If you have any information on this crime or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.