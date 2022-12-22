POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video captured part of what authorities described as an attempted abduction of three girls in a Pompano Beach neighborhood.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the victims were out walking along the 2800 block of Northwest Eighth Court when they were approached by a man on a bicycle, early Sunday morning.

“Two of the girls ran away,” said BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro.

The surveillance video captured two of the victims running down the street.

“The third girl, a 14-year-old, kept walking. Then she realized the subject was following her. Then she tried to run away,” said Carol.

Moments later, the third victim is seen running after them, then slowing down.

It was at this moment when a man in a bicycle is seen pedaling past the victim.

“The subject blocked her path, grabbed her by her hoodie and told her to get on his bicycle,” said Caro. “She screamed, and eventually, thankfully, she was able to run away from him.”

All three victims were able to get away.

Even though the surveillance video does not show a clear picture of the bicyclist’s face, deputies provided a physical description. They said he stands about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, has a muscular build, is bald or has very short hair, and has no facial hair.

Detectives believe the subject’s bicycle is dark in color. They urge area residents to come forward with information.

If you have any information on this attempted kidnapping or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.