FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two people who were captured on surveillance video stealing packages from a home in Fort Lauderdale.

The Ring security footage shows the subjects walking up to a house along the 500 block of San Marco Drive, near East Las Olas Boulevard, March 31.

The thieves took off with two packages from the victim’s doorstep.

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

