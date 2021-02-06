Video shows thief snatching husky from Hollywood yard; pet returned to owner

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pet owner is speaking out after a thief was caught on surveillance video snatching his pet husky, and while this “tail” has a happy ending, he has a warning for other owners.

Hollywood Police is searching for the person who was caught on camera in Gregory Kenyon’s backyard.

The surveillance footage, posted to Instagram on Friday, shows the perpetrator dragging and stealing Zora, Kenyon’s husky, from the property located near Jackson Street and South 24th Avenue, near Hollywood Boulevard.

Zora has since been returned to her owner, who said he knows the person that had his dog taken.

Kenyon said a suspicious Instagram profile, showing no information or posts, reached out to him saying they had his dog.

“They said, ‘We found your dog. We’ll return her to your doorstep at $50,000,” he said. “We kept pressing her and pressing her.”

Kenyon said he was outside his home with some friends when the people on the other end of the Instagram messages dropped off the husky.

“They had someone drop her by, and they saw everyone outside waiting for her … so they just dropped the dog off and left,” he said.

Kenyon said he chased after the vehicle in an attempt to track them down, but he was unable to keep up.

Hollywood Police came by his home to ask for more information about the incident, as they continue searching for the subject captured on surveillance video.

Kenyon said Zora means a lot to him, and he’s glad to have her back safe and sound.

