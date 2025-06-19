WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a clue that they hope will help them catch the thief who, they said, snatched a pricey piece of jewelry snatched from a pawn shop in Wilton Manors.

Surveillance video released Thursday by Wilton Manors Police shows a man looking at a gold bracelet at the Value Pawn & Jewelry along the 1000 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

The security footage shows the subject taking the bracelet from an employee and bolting through the door.

If you recognize the subject or have any information on this theft, call Wilton Manors Police at 954-390-2165 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.