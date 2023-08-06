SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise resident targeted by thieves got an unpleasant surprise after he installed a Ring surveillance camera in an attempt to resolve a package mystery.

The surveillance video showed a man grabbing the victim’s package from outside the unit at Summerfield Apartment Homes, located near Northwest 84th Avenue and West Oakland Park Boulevard, Friday afternoon.

The resident, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, spoke with 7News on Saturday about the theft.

“As soon as they came inside, they looked directly at my package,” he said.

The resident, a local business owner, contacted 7News because, he said, the packages for his installation business keep getting stolen, and he’s fed up.

“Every, like, three months this has been going on, and not just me, you know,” he said. “My neighbor has had packages taken before as well.”

The Ring video shows the subject, wearing a light colored T-shirt and dark colored pants, as he walked in and spotted the package.

The man is then seen going upstairs. When he comes back down, he is seen swiping the package and slipping it under his shirt.

The resident said he’s had over $100 stolen, and this is now hurting his bottom line.

“It cost me a few days, and that’s still – I have other businesses that I have to attend to, so I have to now change my schedule just to appease and fix this,” he said.

The resident said he is also worried that if the thefts keep happening, he could lose clients, which is why he has filed a police report and will keep recording.

“I have to keep on adding cameras,” he said.

If you have any information on these thefts or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

