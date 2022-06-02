PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for several teenagers who were caught on surveillance video stealing a golf cart in Pembroke Park.

The security footage captured at least three subjects walking near the Raymond P. Oglesby Preserve city building, located along the 3100 block of Southwest 52nd Avenue, at around 7:30 p.m., Saturday.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a city employee parked the tan E-Z-GO cart in front of the building and went to close the park.

When the employee came back, detectives said, he saw the teens riding the cart near the Southwest 48th Avenue exit.

Authorities said the employee tried to retrieve the cart, but he lost sight of the subjects. They remain at large.

Investigators said the cart is valued at $1,000 and has a damaged rear seat without a cover. It also has a rear-view mirror and possibly a City of Pembroke Park decal on the front.

If you have any information on this theft or the teens’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

