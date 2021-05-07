Video shows road rage shooting in Sunrise that injured man, narrowly missed pregnant woman

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released traffic video of the moment when, they said, the driver of an SUV fired a gun into a car with a man and a pregnant woman inside, injuring the man, as they continue their search for the gunman.

The couple involved described the chilling ordeal to 7News on Friday.

The injured victim, who identified himself as Kalith, said the outcome of the April 13 incident could have been much worse.

“He could have killed by girlfriend,” he said. “That was the whole situation, over nothing, over road rage.”

Kalith’s girlfriend, Seliane, said she realized how close she came to being shot.

“I felt the heat. I literally felt the heat,” said Seliane.

According to investigators, the shooting took place near the intersection of University Drive and Oakland Park Boulevard.

Kalith, whose right arm remains in a sling, recalled the moment he was injured.

“The last moment of them pulling off, they fired a shot into my car, missing my girlfriend by inches and hitting me in the arm,” he said.

The couple said they had spent the evening bowling at Strikers.

“It’s something that we do every night. I go bowling every day, every night,” said Kalith.

The victims said nothing happened at the bowling alley. They believe that whatever angered the man who, police said, pulled the trigger happened on the road.

“A situation like this, that’s unprovoked, someone that shows this sort of behavior, is someone that we obviously consider a threat,” said Sunrise Police Officer Luis Fernandez.

Police said the shooter was at the bowling alley, as well. That’s where, they said, security cameras captured a clear picture of him.

Investigators said traffic cameras captured the subject’s small red SUV at the time of the shooting.

“The whole time I was in the [emergency room], I was worried about her. How did she not get hit? Because the bullet literally went straight by her head and hit me in the arm,” said Kalith.

Seliane was pregnant at the time. She said she lost her baby in the stress of the aftermath.

“I couldn’t sleep for two weeks, literally, for two weeks straight,” she said. “I drove him crazy ’cause all I did was stay up every night crying.”

Now they want the shooter caught and brought to justice.

“We thought he was intoxicated, so we just were like, ‘OK, whatever, bro,’ and we tried to go on our way. I guess that wasn’t his idea,” said Kalith.

If you have any information on this incident or the gunman’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.