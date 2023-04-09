FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale business sustained damage after an out-of-control SUV driver crashed into it, and this wasn’t the first time it’s been hit.

Surveillance video captured the white SUV on Friday as it went past the parking spots and slammed into the Fit Glow Beauty store, located near Northeast 13th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Smoke could be seen coming from the vehicle moments after impact, as the driver slowly got out.

Cameras later showed the vehicle lodged in the building.

Dylan Buss, the owner of the building, said he was out of town on vacation at the time of the crash. He said that fortunately the business was closed when it happened, but this is the third time it’s been hit.

Saturday evening, 7News cameras captured the damaged parts of the building boarded up.

Buss said the business was previously hit on Christmas Day. He hopes the city can do more to fix this recurring issue.

“Always people honking, confusion as to what to do, a couple of the road signs have been taken out multiple times, a lights down on the opposite corner has been taken out,” he said. “This building now has been hit three times in the last four years, once before we bought it — I think we bought it in 2020, so once before that — and then Christmas and then now.”

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said no one was injured.

