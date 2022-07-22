OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video of a gruesome gas station attack in Oakland Park showed a man pulling out one weapon after the other, sending another man to the hospital.

The attack happened near North Andrews Avenue and 38th Street on June 6.

Two men were seen exchanging words outside a 7-Eleven.

One man pulled a machete from his sweatpants and appeared to threaten the other man with it.

The exchange continued, and eventually, the machete-wielding man walked away.

He came back moments later and pointed a gun at the victim, who is seen sitting on a bicycle.

He then shot him in the face, got into a car and took off.

“The subject is described as an adult male. He may be between 5’10” and 6 feet tall, about 140 pounds,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro, “and he was wearing a hoodie at the time, and he fled in an Infiniti four-door, possibly gray or dark in color.”

The victim was rushed to the hospital and, incredibly, survived.

Investigators are still trying to track down the gunman.

If you have any information on this incident or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

