FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the search for an alleged thief after surveillance video caught him breaking into two Fort Lauderdale businesses, where he stole items and equipment worth thousands of dollars.

At around 1 a.m. on Friday, the subject was seen getting out of his white pickup truck at Bullet Motor Sports, located at 3013 Ravenswood Road and scouring the parking lot of their shop.

In surveillance video provided by the business, the subject was seen approaching a boat that was parked at the business.

“We noticed the boat that we have parked out front was kind of tossed through, and the truck that’s parked next to it was also tossed through,” said Sam Paper, an employee at Bullet Motor Sports.

Paper said that their shop was a mess.

“He tried to steal the boat out of our shop last night,” he said. “Took a couple of things, took a jack stand, some expensive tools, and then went to a sister property right around the corner with no hesitation.”

Several expensive items were taken.

“It’s over $500 worth of parts,” Paper said. “Trailer hitches, tools.”

But the burglar’s penchant for stealing didn’t stop there.

Surveillance video at Supreme Marine Inc, located at 2981 Ravenswood Road, captured the man loading up his vehicle with boat items from the shop. He was then seen attaching a flatbed trailer to his truck and also took a golf cart within minutes.

Troy Hannon, president of Supreme Marine Inc., spoke to 7News.

“The cable was cut, and I realized that, ‘Yeah, somebody stole my trailer,’” Hannon said.

Hannon said he felt violated after his business was targeted.

“It’s very aggravating. You feel violated; you’re just not sure if he’s going to be be back or what else is he gonna take,” he said.

While the subject may have stolen items worth thousands of dollars, these men just want him to be caught.

“I’m not too worried about getting what was taken. I’d much rather find the person and get him,” Hannon said.

“He thinks he can pull up here at 1 in the morning and break into all our businesses?” Paper said. “Let’s get him. Let’s catch the guy.”

If you have any information on these business burglaries or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

