FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a music store in Fort Lauderdale hopes clear surveillance video will help police catch the man who grabbed two pricey guitars during business hours and took off.

Ken Katz, the owner of Music Arts Enterprises, spoke with 7News on Saturday about the theft.

“Blatantly, brazenly just ran out the front,” he said.

Surveillance video captured the subject as he took the guitars moments after he walked into the store, located along the 3300 block of Davie Boulevard, at around 5 p.m., Monday.

Katz said the thief picked two of his most expensive instruments.

“He came into this room first and looked at price tags and proceeded to rob by price,” he said.

The price tag: about $2,000 each.

“And the people that we deal with are just the best people,” said Katz. “I hate to see something like this happen and take the wind out of the sails of the people who work here.”

After the thief ran out, Katz said, he hopped into a dark colored sedan with tinted windows.

The store owner said he was left with no choice but to lock up the pricey guitars and wait for justice to be served.

“[This] person should be held accountable. We should get our guitars back and be able to move on,” said Katz.

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

