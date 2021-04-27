Video shows man snatching cellphone from Sunrise store

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a cellphone store in Sunrise hopes surveillance video will lead police to find the man who, he said, stole merchandise from his business.

The security footage shows the subject inside the Unlimited GSM store near Northwest 44th Street and North University Drive, Friday.

The thief is seen reaching over a display counter and grabbing a phone after an employee had walked away.

Store owner Hisham Balkis said he had initially come to the store to repair a cellphone, and this wasn’t the first time he visited the business.

“Unfortunately, he’s one of our customers, and definitely, definitely I’ve seen him in the past, and I know that he lives somewhere around here,” he said.

If you have any information on this theft, call Sunrise Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.