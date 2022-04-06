FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video defacing a mural that a Fort Lauderdale business was about to unveil.

Husband-and-wife team Eddie and Amy Abralde said they worked hard to open Craft Beer Cellar in Fort Lauderdale, located off Northeast 26th Street, back in 2020.

The business owners said they worked through COVID, but they have steadily grown.

This week, however, they face a setback. Just as they were about to reveal their new mural, titled “Beer for All in the Garden,” someone vandalized it.

“The mural was part of the whole experience that we’re just trying to revamp our garden to be more homey,” said Amy.

Crisp security footage captured the crime. The vandal did not even try to disguise himself.

“He’s like toying with it, and he kind of just starts scribbling on the wall that we’d just painted,” said Eddie.

The Abraldes said they can’t understand who would want to damage the mural.

“Build these small businesses up, don’t tear them down,” said Eddie. “I mean, why are you doing this?”

Now they’re hoping someone recognizes the vandal so he is caught and is unable to strike again.

If you have any information on this vandalism or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

