FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video defacing a mural that a Fort Lauderdale business was about to unveil.

Husband-and-wife team Eddie and Amy Abralde said they worked hard to open Craft Beer Cellar in Fort Lauderdale, located off Northeast 26th Street, back in 2019.

The business owners said they worked through COVID, and they have continued to grow.

This week, however, they were dealt a serious setback. They were about to reveal their new mural, titled “Beer for All in the Garden,” but someone with a spray can got to it first.

“The mural was part of the whole experience that we’re just trying to revamp our garden to be more homey,” said Amy.

Crisp security footage captured the crime. The vandal did not even try to disguise himself.

“He’s like toying with it, and he kind of just starts scribbling on the wall that we’d just painted,” said Eddie.

The Abraldes said they can’t understand why someone would want to damage something they’ve put their heart and soul into creating.

“Build these small businesses up, don’t tear them down,” said Eddie. “I mean, why are you doing this?”

Now they’re hoping someone recognizes the vandal so he is caught and is held accountable.

“I really hope that they catch the guy, so he doesn’t continue to hurt other businesses,” said Amy. “It’s been a rough two years, let’s say, for any businesses.”

“We finally start to get our feet on the ground, and here he comes and tries to ruin our day, you know?” said Eddie.

If you have any information on this vandalism or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.