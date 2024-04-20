MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the man who was captured on surveillance video vandalizing a store in Miramar ahead of its grand opening.

The security footage shows the perpetrator, seen wearing a mask and dark clothing, using two hammers to bash the windows of the business, located near Palm Avenue and Miramar Boulevard, then walking away.

The store’s owner, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, said he was stunned by the brazen break-in attempt since the store has not even officially opened yet.

“I was shocked at first, really. I was shocked, ’cause who would do this?” he said. “I mean, nobody knows who even owns this shop.”

The shop was set to hold its grand opening on Saturday. The owner said that won’t happen until the windows are replaced.

If you have any information on this act of vandalism or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

