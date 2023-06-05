WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida homeowner is speaking out and sharing his concerns days after a man was caught on surveillance video trying to break into both of his vehicles.

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, Luis Paz said he woke up to an unexpected notification, at around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

When he checked his phone, he saw the subject in his driveway, located off Crestview Lane.

“Sure enough, I see a hooded guy, and I’m like, ‘Somebody is trying to break into the car,'” he said.

The security footage captured the subject as he pulled on the doors of Paz’s sedan and SUV before he realized both vehicles were locked.

“He kind of knew that the camera was there, so with his back to it, he kind of went to the other side, tried that car and then tried my car again,” he said.

When he saw the video, Paz said, he immediately went into protector mode.

“I’ve got a baby inside the house, I’ve got my wife, they were asleep, and I’m the the only one that’s up and ready,” he said, “and so, that’s why my first thought process was, you know, ‘I’ve got to get up and see what’s going on and stop whoever is coming in here,’ if that was the case.”

Paz said the man was only there for about 60 seconds before he left.

The homeowner said he’s thankful the subject wasn’t successful, but he hopes that by sharing his video, it will serve as a warning for others who live nearby.

“The biggest thing is, keep your doors locked,” said Paz. “Hopefully, if you have a camera system, you’re able to kind of catch people in the act and do the same thing I did, which is report it.”

If you have any information on this attempted break-in or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

