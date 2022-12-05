LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of an SUV apparently used their vehicle to hit a motorcyclist in Lauderdale Lakes, setting off a violent and chaotic chain reaction that landed one person in custody and sent another to the hospital, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of a shooting near North State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street, just after 3:30 p.m., Sunday.

Surveillance video captured a silver Nissan SUV as the driver suddenly stopped in the middle of the road, made a sharp U-turn and appeared to run over the motorcyclist.

Moments later, the motorcyclist limped away from the mangled motorcycle and appeared to discharge a firearm several times at the Nissan.

Detectives said the Nissan crashed into a red Toyota sedan seconds later.

The security footage also captured the motorcyclist as he hopped on one foot toward a nearby parking lot where he ended up leaning against a parked car.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the person who was shot to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries remains unknown.

According to BSO, the motorist is in custody, although, as of Monday, it is still unclear whether he is in jail or the hospital.

7News cameras later captured the motorcycle on its side next to several shell casings and evidence markers.

Investigators have classified the incident as a case of road rage, as they work to piece it all together.

