HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood homeowner expressed his frustration after his surveillance camera captured a FedEx driver tossing a TV on his lawn as if it were a toy.

Jude, who declined to disclose his last name or show his face on camera, spoke to 7News on Friday about the careless delivery.

“I was very upset. No one should be experiencing this, especially when you invest your funds into something delivered to you with no issues,” he said.

Jude said he bought the 32-inch flat-screen as a gift for his children on Black Friday.

He said he was given a date when it would come, and to his surprise, the TV came a day early.

Nevertheless, the homeowner wished he would’ve been home for a more gentle delivery.

“It was unexpected,” he said.

After what happened, Jude called FedEx, and so did 7News.

A spokesperson for FedEx said the behavior seen is unacceptable and inconsistent with the professionalism of their couriers. They’re committed to treating customers’ shipments with the utmost care, and they’ll take appropriate steps to address the matter.

The courier said he tried to leave the TV on the doorstep but was unable.

“I [tried to open] the gate. The gate was closed,” said the courier.

Luckily, the Vizio flat-screen came out without a scratch, so no damage done!

Jude said that all he wants is for more couriers to exercise more caution.

“I just want those guys to get retrained, because that’s not how should be handling customers’ merchandise,” he said. “That’s not how it’s done.”.

Jude has filed a claim with FedEx, but he is just trying to get the word out to make sure that the couriers are more careful.

