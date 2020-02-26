Video shows fatal shooting of Deerfield Beach teen after grandfather’s funeral

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released cellphone video captured the moment a man shot and killed a Deerfield Beach teenager who was attending his grandfather’s funeral in Riviera Beach.

The video, released Wednesday, captures what appears to be a chaotic scuffle between two groups of people near the Victory City Church, just after 2:30 p.m., Feb. 1.

A gunshot is clearly heard, then someone in light colored pants is seen lying on the ground. Several feet away, a man in a striped polo shirt is seen raising a gun to the air.

Police said the victim was a 15-year-old, later identified as Terrance Jackson Jr., and the gunman was 47-year-old Royce Freeman.

In all, police said, 13 shots were fired that day, at least one by Freeman, who fatally struck the teen.

Investigators said 19-year-old Derrick Peoples then shot and killed Freeman.

Jackson’s mother, Tronica Jackson, said her son died in her arms. In an interview with 7News, she recalled his final moments.

“I said, ‘Just breathe, OK? Just breathe, Terrance. Help is on the way, just breathe,'” she said. “He shook his head OK, and I said, ‘Mommy loves you, baby. Just breathe, OK?'”

Adding to the chaos, the cellphone video shows a black sedan driving through the crowd, injuring several people.

Tronica Jackson said this was no accident, and she wants that driver held responsible.

“She came back, stopped, looked at everyone and then ran her car through a crowd of people,” she said.

At a memorial held for Jackson, loved ones said he was a star football player at Deerfield Beach High School who died four days shy of his 16th birthday.

Police have not confirmed whether they have seen the video, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.