FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cyclists were seen struck in the streets of Fort Lauderdale after they were accused by drivers of throwing bricks at their cars.

Fort Lauderdale Police detectives are looking into the rowdy behavior. Apparently this happened around the 2700 to 3000 block of North Ocean Drive.

According to detectives, they received tons of calls Saturday from people complaining about fights, people throwing bricks at cars and a car hitting a bicyclist. It’s unclear if all of that is connected.

One witness shared a video to 7News also showing a man with what appears to be blood on his chest.

When detectives arrived over the weekend, they did not find any evidence or any vandalism victims.

Detectives told 7News it is important for anyone who witnessed or anyone who has any video of what happened this weekend to hand over that video to them to investigate this case.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to call authorities.

