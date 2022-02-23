MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police released new surveillance video showing a gas station clerk turning the tables on a suspected crook.

An apparent case of self-defense caused a gas station to shut down in Miramar, landing the suspected robber in the hospital.

“He gotta do what he gotta do,” said a man who knows the victim.

Officials said they were called to the Sunoco gas station along Pembroke Road, near 72nd Avenue, just before 8 p.m., Tuesday.

Video shows the cashier ringing up something on the cash register, when Philippe came in and began attacking the clerk.

Someone who knows the victim said the suspect went behind the counter and beat up the clerk before the clerk was able to grab a gun and shoot the attacker.

“He go inside and he started beating Eddie,” he said.

Fists were thrown back and forth for about 30 seconds. Then Eddie, the armed clerk, was able to get off several shots. One of the bullets hit Philippe. He ended up in a yard down the street.

“It’s crazy,” said one man.

He said his brother was home at the time when he saw Philippe bleeding and collapsed on their doorstep.

“Just call the police or whatever, or just like stay in the house. Don’t come outside,” he said.

Philippe was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

“You can’t go messing with people like that, so much opportunity around here. You can’t be breaking and stealing. Man, I don’t like that,” said the man who knows the victim.

The clerk had a concealed weapon permit.

Philippe is recovering from surgery.

Philippe will be charged by police and booked into Broward County Jail.

