PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A family in Plantation is pleading for the safe return of their dog.

Surveillance video from Tuesday morning shows someone driving up to Louie in a gray Lexus sedan, pulling him into the car and driving off from the area of Northwest 120th Avenue and 11th Street, at around 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Louie is an 11-year old Chihuahua-poodle mix with a gray and white coat.

Officials urge anyone who has seen this dog, recognizes the car in the video or has any information to call Plantation Police at 954-797-2100.

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