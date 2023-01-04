NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Internal Affairs Division has launched an investigation to determine whether a deputy used excessive force when he punched a handcuffed man during a 2022 arrest in West Park, an incident that was captured on body cameras.

Broward County Public Defender Gordon Weekes raised concerns over the July 15 arrest in a letter sent to Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony.

On Wednesday, a BSO spokesperson confirmed an investigation was underway regarding the incident, adding that it will be forwarded to BSO’s Use of Force Review Board for review.

According to investigators, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a woman’s home on July 15.

Authorities said the woman told deputies that her boyfriend had pushed her.

Investigators said the situation escalated when the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Ka’Traughan Dones, was being taken into custody.

The bodycam video shows a deputy appearing to use a handcuff as brass knuckles to strike Dones.

Weekes said the deputy seen punching the suspect went too far.

“It’s one thing for a law enforcement to use force, and they have the authority, and the law gives them the permission to use authority to take the situation and get it under control,” he said, “but once you get the situation under control, once you have the person in custody, once they’re handcuffed, they’re now in your care and in your custody, and when you try to abuse them or hurt them or inflict pain, that is problematic.”

Dones faces charges of resisting arrest with violence and battery on law enforcement officer in connection to the July 15 altercation.

The deputies involved in the arrest remain on duty while the investigation is conducted.

