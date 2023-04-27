DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video captured a crash on a stretch of railroad tracks in Broward County that sent a driver to the hospital.

The incident happened at around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Southwest 10th Street and Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach.

The security footage shows that the driver of the vehicle did not appear to be trying to beat a Brightline train.

Instead, the vehicle was stalled on the tracks when it was hit by the train.

As the car remained on the tracks, the warning arms came down behind the car, and the vehicle did not move.

The video then showed the train clipping the front passenger side, which sent the car flying, causing it to flip several times before it landed on its side.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews arrived to the scene and were forced to extricate the driver out of the mangled car.

The driver was transported to the hospital where his conditions remains unknown.

Traffic in the area was shut down for several hours as detectives finished their investigation.

It’s unclear why the driver remained on the tracks as the train was coming his way.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives continue to investigate the crash.

