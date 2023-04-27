DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video captured a crash in Deerfield Beach involving a Brightline train that sent the driver of an SUV to the hospital.

The incident happened at around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Southwest 10th Street and Dixie Highway.

The security footage shows the moment the train smashed into the SUV.

Moments before impact, the vehicle was seen stopped on the tracks.

As the SUV remained on the tracks, the railroad crossing arms came down behind it, and the vehicle did not move.

The video then showed the train clipping the front passenger side, which sent the car flying, causing it to flip several times before it landed on its side.

Witness Chris Schatz said he saw the aftermath of the crash.

“It’s definitely a hard lesson learned, unfortunately. It’s not the first time, and I think the residents know this as well,” he said. “They tried to beat the Brightline, Brightline wins every time.”

It’s unclear why the driver remained on the tracks as the train was coming his way, but it does not appear he was trying to beat the train.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene. First responders were forced to extricate the driver out of the mangled car.

The driver was transported to the hospital where his condition remains unknown.

“Hopefully this gentleman is alive,” said Schatz.

Traffic in the area was shut down for several hours as detectives finished their investigation.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives continue to investigate the crash.

