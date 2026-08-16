FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - New video shows the moment a man on a boat began crashing into other boats and a dock in Fort Lauderdale.

Early Saturday morning, Fort Lauderdale Police officers and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials responded to the Bahia Mar Yachting Center after receiving calls about a drunk boater.

Panicked witnesses who watched the chaos unfold contacted 911 and began recording the incident.

“Oh my God, no way!” said a witness.

“He’s gonna hit him again!” said another witness.

As they waited for help to arrive, another person on the dock appears to point a firearm at the boat driver in an effort for him to stop.

“Turn off the boat!” a bystander says as video shows a man pointing a gun at the boat driver.

Officers responded and completed a not in custody probable cause arrest form against the man who is identified as Michael Binder.

As sunrise rose on Saturday, damage to Binder’s boat was apparent. Shattered glass was scattered among tumblers and a cooler while the boat’s bow was missing chunks of fiberglass.

Those who remained on the scene and the boat owners of the crashed boats helped clean up the mess for several hours afterward.

As of late Sunday, it remains unclear how many boats were damaged during the incident.

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