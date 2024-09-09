LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for an arsonist who, they said, targeted two vehicles in Lauderhill.

According to the Lauderhill Police Department, an unidentified individual wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and carrying a backpack poured gasoline onto cars parked in the driveway of a home on the 900 block of NW 34th Terrace, at around 4:30 a.m., Sunday.

The suspect then ignited the gasoline, resulting in the cars being fully engulfed in flames.

The Lauderhill Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire before it could spread to the residence.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as the two adults inside the home were unharmed.

Lauderhill Police, in collaboration with the Lauderhill Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office, are investigating the incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.