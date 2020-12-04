Video shows armed robbery at Subway in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video reveals new details about an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant in Lauderhill, as police continue their search for the man responsible.

The security video shows the perpetrator at the counter of the Subway located along West Oakland Boulevard and Northwest 55th Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

The subject, seen wearing in a hoodie, a mask and sunglasses, pointed the gun at employees while he made demands.

Officials said he took off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information on this robbery or recognize the subject, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

