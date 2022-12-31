LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief was caught on surveillance video taking out his anger on locked doors at a clothing store in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the subject entered the Rainbow store at 3021 North State Road 7, at around 8:15 p.m. Dec. 7.

After browsing for about an hour, investigators said, the man attaempted to leave the business with his hands full of merchandise, only to find the front entrance locked because it was almost closing time.

The security footage captured the visibly irate shoplifter yelling at employees to open the doors and trying to kick them open, to no avail.

As one of the employees was about to unlock the door so he could leave, detectives said, the thief realized he could unlock the bolt himself. Before he made his getaway, he pushed one of the employees to the ground, picked up the clothing and fled in a red truck that was waiting outside.

Authorities said he got away with about $200 in merchandise.

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call BSO detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

