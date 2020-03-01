Video shows Amazon driver stealing package being delivered to Lauderhill home

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill homeowner is sharing her story a day after, she said, surveillance video captured an Amazon driver taking off with the package he was supposed to be delivering.

Michelle Robinson said she knew her book order from Amazon made it to her home on Saturday.

“I got the text message while I was out at 2:50 saying it was delivered, got home, couldn’t find the package anywhere,” she said.

Robinson said she then checked the cameras her husband had installed around their property.

“We have cameras, so we checked the cameras, and we realized that he brought the package, dropped it off, took the picture, and then he picked it up and got back in his car with my package,” she said.

One of the cameras captured the man walking up the driveway with a device in his left hand and a white envelope in his right. He then bent down out of camera range.

Moments later, he appeared again in the lower left corner of the screen, turned around and walked back to his car. It appears he still had the device and the same envelope in his hands.

After watching the video, Robinson said she called Amazon.

“I was like, ‘I need to talk to a supervisor, like, this is ridiculous. The person who works for you is the one who took my package,'” she said, “and I think he was banking on the fact that he saw our Ring, because cause we have the Ring at the door, but he didn’t realize we have other cameras as well.”

Robinson said she wonders if he hasn’t picked up a drop-off before.

Amazon got a new copy of Robinson’s book to her on Sunday, but she said the incident serves as a lesson for the buying public to purchase security cameras.

Robinson said this driver got instant karma, likely a lost job, and a title that just rubs salt in the wound.

“The book is called ‘You Are the Girl for the Job,’ so I think that’s really ironic that he ended up with that book. It’s hilarious,” she said.

Sunday night, a spokesperson for Amazon issued a statement that reads, “This does not reflect the high standards we have for our delivery partners. This individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages and we have been in direct contact with the customer to make this right.”

