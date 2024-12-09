FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured an injured Amazon driver as he sought help from residents of a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood after his night took a dangerous turn.

The victim is now recovering following a scary day on the job.

The security footage shows the driver holding his abdomen as he walked toward the front porch of a home near the 1100 block of Northwest 10th Terrace, Saturday night.

Area residents Katoria and Pernell Brickley spoke with 7News on Sunday.

“I would have never thought in a million years you would try to rob an Amazon package,” said Pernell. “How much can you get out of an Amazon package? You can’t get much.”

Katoria said she was home when the stabbing happened just steps away from her house.

“He came to the porch and everything when he was bleeding. He knocked on the door, and then he ran off,” she said.

After the driver knocked on the Brickleys’ door, Fort Lauderdale Police said, he ran to the nearby Fiesta Food Market to get help.

7News cameras captured blood on the floor of the convenience store near the entrance.

Paramedics with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the patient to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

Pernell said he came home to find police officers on the street.

“Full of police, full of cop cars, crime scene,” he said,

Detectives said the driver’s van was disabled, and that’s when the subject went up and stabbed him.

“I can’t imagine going to work and ending up in the hospital. I can’t imagine that,” said Pernell.

Now these neighbors hope this driver is able to recover.

“I hope he’s fine,” said Pernell.

If you have any information on this stabbing or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

