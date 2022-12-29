DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Cellphone video captured the immediate aftermath of a shooting at a Deerfield Beach park that sent a teen to the hospital in critical condition and triggered a search for the person responsible.

The pixelated footage captures confusion among people on the football field at Westside Park, located along the 400 block of Southwest Second Street, Wednesday afternoon.

“What just happened?” the person shooting the video asked a witness.

The witness replied he believes someone was shot.

Seconds later, people were seen rushing to help the victim.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, they received a report about the shooting just after 5 p.m.

“Caller says someone just got shot in the park, unknown subject,” a 911 dispatcher told first responders.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene and transported the teen to Broward Health North.

BSO detectives were seen questioning someone at the scene, but it remains unknown whether or not anyone has been arrested.

Wednesday night, 7News cameras captured family members waiting anxiously for word on the teen’s condition.

Thursday afternoon, friends of the victim identified him as Rickey Ferguson. They said he’s a football player with a big future.

Now he’s fighting to survive.

Residents who live near the park said that these shootings need to stop.

“It’s a sad day in our city,” said area resident Terry Scott. “It’s sad, but I believe that we can pull together. We’ve just got to step up.”

A spokesperson for Broward County Public Schools confirmed Ferguson is a student at Deerfield Beach High School. In a statement, the spokesperson wrote, “BCPS’ thoughts and prayers are with the student and their family. We stand ready to assist them and the entire school community of Deerfield High School.”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.