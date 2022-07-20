DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - For many 7News viewers, Fast Track Traffic is a staple of their morning, and that includes a loyal feline fan.

Davie viewer Fran Pidgeon on Wednesday sent in cellphone video of her cat mesmerized by the traffic reports on Today in Florida.

Pidgeon said the traffic reports entertain her pet every morning. She said her cat is transfixed by the traffic arrows and the live views of the cars moving on the highways.

