FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for three men who, they said, stole two bicycles from a garage in Fort Lauderdale.

Surveillance video captured the trio as they broke into an apartment complex in the area of Northeast Fourth Street and Ninth Avenue, just after 10 p.m., Wednesday.

The footage shows the perpetrators walking out with bikes.

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

