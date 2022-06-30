PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Vandals smashed the windows of more than a dozen cars parked at an apartment complex in Pembroke Pines, and police said the act was caught on camera.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the incident happened in the parking lot Camden Portofino Apartments between 4:30 and 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Residents believe that upwards of 15 cars were smashed.

Michael Martinez is one of the victims who woke up to a smashed car window.

“This ruins the whole day,” said Martinez. “I gotta call my insurance, call the police, see when they will replace my window, especially if it’s gonna rain.

But surveillance camera footage have provided a clue for detectives. The video revealed three subjects as they approached a black SUV and began to smash the front window of the passenger side.

The trio are also seen from their doorbell camera walking past Martinez’s porch.

The subjects hopped into the SUV to see what they could take from the vehicle and left, moving on to the next vehicle.

Moments later, a speeding car could be seen fleeing the scene.

“It’s a gated community. Things like this shouldn’t be happening,” said a resident.

“This is something that happens pretty often, but not to the grave extent of more than 15 cars in one night,” said a resident.

Another resident told 7News off camera that the break-ins have become a recurring trend in their neighborhood.

“It’s getting very, very scary, especially when you live here with your kids. You don’t know what’s next. The houses?” said the resident.

Police continue to investigate this case.

If you have any information on this incident or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

