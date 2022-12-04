POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three masked men ambushed a jewelry vendor in front of a store in Pompano Beach in broad daylight and took off with valuables, a pricey heist that was caught on surveillance video.

The security footage of Tuesday’s robbery captured the victim as he was about to get into his car outside of Atlantic Jewelers, located off of Atlantic Boulevard, when he was charged by the trio. One of the subjects is seen holding a knife.

It appears the robbers, two of whom were wearing hoodies knew what they wanted. The apparent leader of the trio grabbed the jeweler’s backpack while the others went for his car keys.

Moments later, the thieves opened the trunk of the victim’s car and took the luggage inside. While this was happening, the perpetrator’s car was idling, with the getaway driver behind the wheel.

Within seconds they took off in what looks to be a gray Nissan with out-of-state plates.

The victim in the heist was apparently a vendor who was leaving his clients at the time.

No one at the business wanted to talk on camera.

Area residents said they didn’t know something was wrong until Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies showed up.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” said a neighbor.

“You’ve got to watch out, you know? Keep your head on a swivel,” said another neighbor

“My stomach dropped. It was upsetting,” said Danielle Cepeda, who manages the shopping plaza where the jewelry store is located.

Cepeda shared the building’s surveillance video in hopes of identifying the subjects.

“We need to have these criminals caught,” she said.

If you have any information on this robbery or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

