DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dramatic surveillance video captured the moment a car slammed into a store in Davie, striking a man and a woman as they were walking out.

The footage captured the vehicle as it suddenly accelerated moments after the driver had parked outside of the America Latina Market, a food store and restaurant along Davie Road, at around 8:20 p.m., Wednesday.

The woman behind the wheel said she hit the gas instead of the brake, causing the car to jump the curb, plummet into the business and hit the victims.

The driver told police she immediately backed out and checked on the victims.

The victims said they did not see the car until it was too late for them to move out of the way.

The woman who was struck suffered a head contusion and a laceration to her finger. The man suffered a cut to his elbow.

Davie Fire Rescue transported the victims to HCA Florida University Hospital for treatment.

The driver was cited for failure to use due care.

