FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of crooks stole everything from cash to scratch-off games when they robbed a Kwik Stop Food Stores location in Fort Lauderdale at gunpoint, police said.

Surveillance video from the store captured a clerk as he stood next to the two men who were in the middle of robbing his store, located off Davie Boulevard.

“Why are you staring, looking at me? Turn the [expletive] around,” said one of the subjects.

Fort Lauderdale Police on Thursday released the surveillance video of the Sept. 27 robbery.

One man seen wearing a mask walked up to the cash register, and once the employee walked up to chat with him, the demands started.

“All the money out of the register,” said the subject.

At first, the crook was talking almost at a whisper.

“Give me all the money out of the register,” he said.

Officers said the armed robbery happened at around 9:30 p.m.

“You think I’m playing with you? Give me everything out of the register,” said one of the subjects.

The entire time, the masked man kept his right hand in his pocket.

About a minute into the surveillance video, the clerk is seen starting to hand over bills as he followed the robbers’ orders.

Then the second subject came up, wearing a shirt over his head and white gloves.

“Give me the money. give me the ones, give me the ones. give me the hundreds,” said the second subject/

It was at that moment when the commands got louder.

“Give me a bag, man. Stop looking at me. Turn around, stop looking at me. Give me the [expletive] bag. Hurry up, hurry up,” one of the subjects said.

The clerk kept his cool the entire time, as one of the subjects dumped cigarettes into a trash bin to take.

“Turn around and stop [expletive] looking at me. Turn around,” said the subject.

Detectives said the men got away with cash and other merchandise like cigarettes and Lotto tickets. It’s unclear how much cash they stole.

What’s even more disturbing is that the surveillance video shows the duo walked out as two customers were walking inside.

If you have any information on this armed robbery or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

