FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Chaos erupted at a Fort Lauderdale school campus when two students were caught on camera relentlessly beating up their teacher, leading to their arrests.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police Police, Jayvis McClover and Roddrick McQueen threatened to attack the teacher at Dillard High School on Thursday, and now the 19-year-olds are learning a lesson in the law.

Cellphone video of the incident shows the students repeatedly throwing punches at the victim, identified as Joseph Coleman, until security personnel intervene and try to break up the fight.

The arrest report states McClover and McQueen, both 19, struck Coleman in the face multiple times and continued hitting him after he had fallen to the ground.

Investigators said the attack happened after the students had verbally threatened to beat coleman.

Both students were arrested and charged with battery on a school employee.

McClover appeared in bond court on Friday and has since bonded out.

McQueen was issued a $3,000 bond and pre-trial release. He has been ordered to stay away from the Dillard campus and will need to wear an ankle monitoring device.

As for Coleman, police said he is bruised and in pain.

Parents who spoke with 7News said fighting is not uncommon at Dillard High, and they hope something can be done.

