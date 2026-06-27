HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A dramatic video shows a train slamming into a car on the tracks in Hollywood.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Friday.

The train’s horn can be heard blaring before it slams into the car and pushes it down the rails.

Another angle shows sparks flying as the train hits the car.

According to police, everyone in the car got out safely.

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