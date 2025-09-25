HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Concern is growing among some Hollywood residents after a coyote was briefly sighted walking through some backyards.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, Daniel said he captured a video of the animal over the weekend.

“‘Is that a wild dog?’ Me and my girlfriend driving. No, it was a coyote,” he said. “Started slipping through the yards and I followed it through the alley, cornered I guess you could say, and it just took a rest there.”

He said he was stunned by what he saw in his Hollywood Hills neighborhood.

“It was an odd moment for it to be stationed there for a minute,” said Daniel.

But he’s not the only one who has spotted the coyote. Residents in the area communicated with each other in neighborhood chats whenever they spotted it.

“We’ve been tracking them and next thing you know we see it again, so I got a good video of it and it’s just wondering around, doing its thing,” said Daniel.

The coyote appears to also have been spotted on another resident’s, Tom, ring camera.

“I was shocked at how big he was!” said Tom. “Middle of the day, like no fear in the world.”

Another sighting was captured during twilight.

“They’re here and there’s really not a whole lot we can do about it,” said Tom.

Residents in the area say encounters have become more frequent.

“I don’t let the dog go outside without being on the leash,” said Tom.

It isn’t the first time South Florida has had coyote concerns. Last October, a coyote killed a stray cat in Fort Lauderdale. In another instance last year in Miami, a Pomeranian was attacked by what’s believed to have been a pack of coyotes.

Residents say they are keeping their pets safe from any sudden encounters and are becoming more aware of their surroundings.

“The main thing is if you have any pets that you leave outdoors, you need to get them in,” said Tom. “We just have to learn to live with them.”

Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission say coyotes tend to be skittish in nature and recommend residents could make loud noises to scare them off. They also suggest residents ensure they don’t leave any pet food outside, keep their pets indoors and secure garbage around their homes.

FWC officials stressed that coyotes play an important part in Florida’s ecosystem.

