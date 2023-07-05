PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Families who lost their loved ones during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School came face to face with the pain of the past.

On Wednesday, for the first time, they were allowed inside the hallways and classrooms of Building 12 of the campus, where a gunman targeted innocent people on Feb. 14, 2018, causing carnage that changed so many lives.

Linda Beigel visited the building where her son, Scott Beigel, was murdered five years ago.

“I can’t say goodbye, I just can’t say goodbye,” Linda said. “It’s been five years and 151 days, 1,000-something days, and I still can’t say goodbye.”

Scott was a teacher at the high school and died holding his classroom door open for students running for cover as the gunman opened fire.

“I needed to be where my son was when he took his last breath and where he really became a hero,” said Linda.

Tony Montalto, the father of victim Gina Montalto, also visited the 1200 building.

“Entering the building where my daughter was shot was among the top five hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” Tony said.

Families were allowed to go inside the building where their loved ones died after the trials for the only two people criminally charged in the case concluded.

The killer was sentenced to life in prison last year, and Scot Peterson, the school resource officer who was on trial for not confronting the gunman, was found not guilty last week.

“It’s going to be pure agony, but that is where my sweet boy took his last breath,” said Gena Hoyer, who lost her son, Luke Hoyer.

The preserved crime scene is set to be demolished. Families and survivors are hoping its destruction can help them heal.

“I’m not sure that this is where Gina took her last breath; she did make it to the hospital,” said Tony, “but I know that I love her very much and I always will, and must all work together to prevent these things from happening,” said Tony.

The only person to visit the building in the afternoon was Raymond Feis, whose brother, Aaron Feis, died in the shooting.

Mas Schachter, the father of victim Alex Schachter, is scheduled to visit Building 12 on Thursday.

The visits will continue over the next few weeks before the school year starts.

